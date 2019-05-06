Lincoln Boys Tennis Team Still Unbeaten

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln boys tennis team has been on a roll this spring despite the weather. And Tom Krueger’s team continued it’s dominance, this time over a very good Mitchell team with a 9-0 win Monday to remain unbeaten. Kade Clark and Ryan Bergeson pushed Sam Dobbs and Gage Gohl to the limit in the first set of the #1 doubles before the Pats prevailed and went on to wi n 6-4, 6-0. The in the #2 doubles, the Pats team of Rahul Giri and Landon DeBoer won the first set 6-0 before Max Tupper and Kade Jerke made things very interesting before the Lincoln duo prevailed 6-4 to win the match in straight sets.