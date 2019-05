Mitchell’s Big 4th inning Leads to 8-2 Win Over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, SD… There was high school baseball at Harmodon Park Monday night and it was worth the trip over from Mitchell for the Kernels who beat Roosevelt 8-2. Jared Miller’s RBI single scored 2 and the Kernels led 3-0 in the 4th inning. Then Peyton Nash went the other way with another RBI single as Mitchell scored 4 in the inning and went on to win the game.