No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Brown County Jail Inmate

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – No foul play is suspected in the death of an inmate at the Brown County Jail in Aberdeen who was found unresponsive in his cell and died three days later.

Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman tells the American News that the inmate was discovered Thursday, and jail staff performed CPR.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Sunday. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death. An autopsy is being performed.