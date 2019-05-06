Office Specialist
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast-growing automotive dealership is seeking a full-time Office Specialist to join the team in our collision center in Sioux Falls.
The schedule for this position is Monday-Friday 7:30am-5:30pm. This person will not work weekends. Pay depends on experience.
Office Specialist Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
–Greet customers and determine nature of their visit & answer incoming calls
–Type memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents
–Generate repair orders and audit for accuracy
–Filing/Data Entry
–Updating customers on progress of their vehicle
–Accepting payment from guests
–Other office responsibilities as assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and a 401(K) with employer match.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Requirements:
–Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task
–High School Diploma or Equivalent
–Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record
–At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role
–Must successfully complete pre-employment criminal background and motor vehicle record check
–Ability to work the specified schedule above
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14999&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C