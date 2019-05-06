Office Specialist

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast-growing automotive dealership is seeking a full-time Office Specialist to join the team in our collision center in Sioux Falls.

The schedule for this position is Monday-Friday 7:30am-5:30pm. This person will not work weekends. Pay depends on experience.

Office Specialist Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

–Greet customers and determine nature of their visit & answer incoming calls

–Type memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents

–Generate repair orders and audit for accuracy

–Filing/Data Entry

–Updating customers on progress of their vehicle

–Accepting payment from guests

–Other office responsibilities as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and a 401(K) with employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Requirements:

–Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task

–High School Diploma or Equivalent

–Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record

–At least 2 years’ experience in a similar role

–Must successfully complete pre-employment criminal background and motor vehicle record check

–Ability to work the specified schedule above

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14999&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C