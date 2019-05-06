OG Girls and Sunni Josephson Lead Girls City Golf After 2 Rounds

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights started the round Monday with a 14 shot lead and after 2 rounds of the girls city golf tournament they increased the margin to 26 shots over Roosevelt. Jenna Sutcliffe was medalist at Willow Run GC with a 73 and has taken 159 shots after 36 holes, but the individual lead after 2 rounds is Roosevelt’s Sunni Josephson at 155. She fired an impressive 74 Monday. Her OG teammates Carly Kunkel and Shannon McCormick are tied for 2nd place, both at 158.