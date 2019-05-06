Organization Helps Meth-Abuse Impact on Families

The Family Recovery Pathways is being hosted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If the trend continues, Sioux Falls will break another record for meth arrests.

So far police have charged 366 people.

Experts say when someone becomes addicted to drugs it impacts a lot of people around them.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services Division of Behavioral Health and the Division of Child Protection partnered with the Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network (ATTC) to host a Family Recovery Pathways: Addiction, Parenting, and Implications For Practice conference.

“The overall goal is for us to focus on the overall needs of people that struggle with substance abuse disorder and their families,” said Thomasine Heitkamp, co-director of Mountain Plains ATTC. “And how we can better serve families.”

The conference will have 30 experts speaking throughout the three day event.

Conference coordinators hope that attendee’s take away new and better methods of helping families impacted by substance abuse.