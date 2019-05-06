Out and About: Week of May 6

A Girl Scout Cookie and Wine pairing, some Bluegrass, a full day of professional development, or a night under the stars – just a few of the events Kali Trautman of The Event Company was in to preview with the KDLT News Today team Monday morning. Details on each both in the interview and links below.

Thursday, May 9 – Cookies, Corks and Brews, The District in Sioux Falls

Join us at Cookies, Corks & Brews for a twist on an iconic favorite: Girl Scout Cookies paired with unique wine varietals. Or, for artisan beer lovers, sample a number of excellent craft brews. The evening will include hearty hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auction and desserts inspired by our classic cookies whipped up by six area celebrity chefs.

Friday, May 10 – Leadercast Brookings, Swiftel Center in Brookings

Join the largest one-day leadership event! The conference will be streamed live from the host site in Atlanta, but join in the local fun in Brookings at the Swiftel Center. This year’s theme focuses on healthy and successful teams. Follow the link below to register and find out more information.

Friday, May 10 – Star Party, Kuhnert Arboretum in Aberdeen

A Star Party is a gathering of amateur astronomers viewing the night sky or people just wanting to know more about what they see in the night sky! Participants may bring telescopes, binoculars, finder/viewing scopes or nothing. We will spend the evening observing Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon and other deep sky objects together. This is a drop in activity, but if you plan to come, call the Parks and Recreation Office.

Saturday, May 11 – Minnehaha Master Gardener Plant Sale, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls

Many perennials, annuals, succulents and more – grown by local gardeners. Vegetables, flowers, shrubs, strawberries & grasses! Be there early as everything sells out fast! Doors open at 8:00 am. Proceeds go toward horticultural related scholarships at South Dakota State University and Southeast Tech.

Saturday, May 11 – Bluegrass at the Brewery, Remedy Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

Join this folk fundraiser to support Camp NeSoDak! It will take place on Saturday, May 11 at Remedy Brewing Company. This year’s line-up includes Them Coulee Boys and Barbaro. You won’t want to miss this fun night!