Sioux Falls Police Defend K9 Unit’s Use of Force in Widely Shared Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are supporting the way a K-9 unit arrested a suspect after a video of the incident spread on Facebook.

27-year-old Dyan Ites allegedly choked his girlfriend three times after she tried to break up with him. She was able to contact police just before Ites choked her a third time, causing her to blackout. She later woke up and managed to run away. Ites fled on foot once police arrived, leading a pursuit through the neighborhood.

The K-9 Spike and his handler eventually tracked Ites, who was hiding in an egress window well. Ites didn’t cooperate with orders and was warned of what would happen.

“The K-9 did what it was trained to do. The guy had been given many instructions to lay down or he was going to be bit, the K-9, as part of their apprehension training, that’s what they do,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Ites received stitches from the bites and was released from the hospital. He’s being charged with aggravated assault, interference with emergency communications. resisting arrest and fleeing police.

Below is a video of the incident captured by Jason Kaeding.