Spring Planting Season Delayed

VIBORG, S.D.- Local farmers are eager to get out in the fields, but conditions still aren’t ideal for planting. In Viborg, some farmland is still underwater. Farmers say it’s going to be another tough planting season.

“It’s still plenty mucky underneath. There’s still a lot of low spots that, you know aren’t going to get planted and things like that. Conditions are not ideal,” said Viborg Farmer Jon Schaeffer.

May 6th was the first day Schaeffer was able to get out in the fields this season. He says the soil is just too wet this year.

“It’s just been a waiting game and we think we are ready to go and then we get another rain shower, so we just need a stretch of warmer dry weather,” said Schaeffer.

He’s working on tilling the ground. It’s a process where farmers moves the soil around, so air can get in to help dry it out. Usually he starts planting by the end of April. Schaeffer hopes to start planting corn May 7th if the weather cooperates.

“It’s just go time, so we are going to try to get into some higher fields and get what we can planted before the next rain system comes through.”

Gravel roads have also been a barrier. Some are still too muddy for heavy equipment. This has affected Schaeffer’s cattle.

“We’ve been trying to haul a few out to grass to where we can and it’s even been a struggle to get them down the gravel roads to get there, so yeah it’s a battle.”

However, he’s staying positive.

“For the most part farmers will prevail and they’ll get through it, you know and get as much as they can done in a speedy time too,” said Schaeffer.

With fewer acres planted in flooded areas across the Midwest, farmers who can eventually get in their fields are hoping for higher prices when they harvest in the Fall.