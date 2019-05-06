USD’s Rogers is Player of the Week Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota senior catcher Jessica Rogers (Lincoln, Nebraska) has earned the final Summit League Player of the Week award of the season. It is the second award for Rogers in the last four weeks and her sixth weekly honor in the last two seasons. A Coyote was named Player of the Week seven times in 13 weeks this season.

Rogers was 5-for-8 at the plate during South Dakota’s three-game series against South Dakota State Friday and Saturday in Brookings. In game two, she was 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBIs in an 11-2 win, a victory that secured the No. 2 seed for South Dakota in this week’s Summit League Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.

Rogers hit .388 (19-for-49) in Summit play with three home runs and 14 RBIs. She led the League with seven doubles in 18 conference games and her .714 slugging percentage ranked second.

Rogers and the Coyotes open tournament play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Purdue Fort Wayne and Western Illinois. The No. 2 seed matches the 2015 runner-up squad for USD’s highest seed entering the tournament.