Augie Also Has Strong Pitching Heading to Central Region

Augie Also Has Strong Pitching Heading to Central Region

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team has won 51 of 60 games as they head to Winona for the Central Region Tournament starting Thursday. The Vikings were 3rd in the country with a .357 team batting average and they were 9th in home runs. They have always had a potent offense, but this team takes plenty of confidence to the post season because they also have a very strong pitching staff, which matters most at this point in the season.

Gretta Melsted, Augustana Head Coach says: “Our pitchers this year have been fantastic. I mean we have under a 2.00 ERA for our entire staff which is phenomenal. And it doesn’t matter who I go to in the circle, they have all done very well. And they do a really good job of complementing each other and they do a really good job of supporting each other…”

The Vikings take on Missouri Western in their first game on Thursday at 4:30. Winona plays St. Cloud in the first game of the day.