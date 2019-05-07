Bear Found In Unintended Area At The Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, SD- On Tuesday morning, The Great Plains Zoo cleared the grounds after one of its brown bears was not where it was supposed to be.

According to the zoo, the bear was in a contained area surrounded by multiple fences and gates. It did not roam around the public space, but it was in an area that zoo staff members did not want the bear to be in. With the help of the animal care team and veterinarians, the bear was tranquilized and safely placed back where it belongs. The zoo re-opened a few hours later.

“Veterinary and animal care team drills many times a year just for this kind of situation that very, very rarely ever happens. So they moved into swift action, darted the bear, and now the bear is completely safe,” says President and C.E.O. of The Great Plains Zoo Elizabeth Whealy.

Zoo officials are still trying to figure out how the bear got to the unintended location.