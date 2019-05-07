Lincoln Edges Harrisburg in Extra Innings

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots and Harrisburg Tigers went extras on Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. Sam Siegel had a 2-run double that had given the Pats an early 4-1 lead. But the Tigers rallied and actually took the lead when Zeb Wede stole 3rd and scored on a wild throw. But Lincoln rallied to tie the game when Nick Kemper’s liner to center brought home Tada Naoe who then was the hro in the 8th inning with the game-winning walk-off hit.