“OneLink” Sioux Falls App Goes Beyond Potholes

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The City of Sioux Falls “OneLink app” launched over 2-months ago for potholes. Now it’s turning into a “one stop shop” for reporting city issues.

A little over 4-thousand reports have been made. 60% of those have been about potholes and the other 40% are for things like fixing street lights and correcting timing for traffic signals. With warmer weather, city officials hope residents use the app to report a wide variety of problems.

“If you see sidewalk that has an issue that’s not level, snap a picture of it, report it, and we’ll send somebody out to fix that. If you’re at a park and you see a park bench or some sculpture that needs attention, take a picture of that and we’ll get to that too,” says Director of Innovation & Technology for Sioux Falls Jason Reisdorfer.

The city says the sooner they know about problems, the sooner they can fix them.