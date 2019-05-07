Ortonville, Minnesota Teacher Investigated for “Inappropriate Communications” with Students

ORTONVILLE, MN – Officials are investigating an Ortonville, Minnesota teacher after allegations of inappropriate communications with students.

Ortonville Police Chief Jason Mork says the department received a report on May 1st about a teacher at the Ortonville Public School.

The report alleges the teacher was having inappropriate communications with “a couple of” students.

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office is also involved with the investigation.

At this time, officials with the school district and police department say they are unable to comment further, pending the investigation.