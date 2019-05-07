Scoreboard Tuesday, May 7th
Boys Tennis
O’Gorman 9, Washington 0
American League
Twins @ Toronto
College Baseball
SDSU @ Minnesota
H.S. Baseball
Lincoln vs. Harrisburg
H.S. Track and Field
SESD
Girls
143-MVP
127-Chamberlain
97-Winner
62-Ethan/Parkston
61-Platte-Geddes
Boys
133-Winner
82-Chamberlain
77-Bon Homme
74-MVP
69-Wagner
281 Conference
Boys
191-JV Christian
12-SC/Woonsocket
89-Hitchcock/Tulare
78-Highmore/Harrold
70-Wessington Springs