Scoreboard Tuesday, May 7th

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 7th
KDLT Sports,
Share This:

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 7th

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 9, Washington 0

American League

Twins @ Toronto

College Baseball

SDSU @ Minnesota

H.S. Baseball

Lincoln vs. Harrisburg

H.S. Track and Field

SESD

Girls

143-MVP
127-Chamberlain
97-Winner
62-Ethan/Parkston
61-Platte-Geddes

Boys

133-Winner
82-Chamberlain
77-Bon Homme
74-MVP
69-Wagner

281 Conference

Boys

191-JV Christian
12-SC/Woonsocket
89-Hitchcock/Tulare
78-Highmore/Harrold
70-Wessington Springs

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

You Might Also Like