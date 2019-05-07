Sioux Falls Daycare Employee Charged with Assault, Abuse of 2-Year-Old Boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls daycare employee is facing assault charges after she admitted to striking a two-year-old child with her knee.

Alysha Marie Lewis, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

She was an employee at HIS Ark Christian Child Development Center at the time.

She was suspended during the investigation but the daycare has not confirmed her employment status.

Court documents say the child’s injury is a “bone deep” laceration that went from the top of his forehead, through his eye, and down to his cheekbone.

When questioned, Lewis first blamed another child.

She then changed her story multiple times — later admitting to the incident, saying she quote “turned into someone she’s not.”

Other staff members told police they had seen Lewis raise her voice and get rough with children at the daycare in the past.

Lewis’ bail is set at $25,000.