Stampede Glad to Have Home Ice Advantage

Stampede Glad to Have Home Ice Advantage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The first 2 games of the Clark Cup Finals will be at the Premier Center Friday and Sunday and if the best of 5 series is pushed to the limit, the deciding game will be 2 weeks from today also at The Denny. The players and even the head coach feel that give them a real advantage as they take on the Chicago Steel for the championship of the USHL.

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach says: “We had a great crowd the other night, it was a loud crowd. It does gather steam here as we go along . I just like the fact that we’re starting at home and I like the fact that we have the 5th game at home. If we would have played Muskegon we would not have had the home ice advantage, so for us that’s huge…”

Cade Borchardt, Stampede Forward says: “I mean we’re ecstatic. This weekend’s going to be something else. We’ve been looking forward to this moment for the whole year. These fans are insane . Coming onto the ice last week against Tri-City there were 6 or 7,000 here and it was insane. To play in front of that is such an advantage so if we had something like that or even more that would be just electric…”