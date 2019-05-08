At Least 2 Handguns Used in Fatal School Shooting Near Columbine

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) – Two Colorado high school students used at least two handguns to attack the charter school they attended, killing one of their classmates and wounding eight others in an assault near Columbine High School, authorities said Wednesday.

Because the attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch happened only miles from Columbine and just weeks after the shooting’s 20th anniversary, questions quickly arose about whether it was inspired by the 1999 massacre. But investigators offered no immediate motive.

Douglas County sheriff’s officials said 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a younger student who is a juvenile and was not identified walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire in two classrooms.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters that the suspects had a “number of weapons,” including two handguns they were not old enough to buy or own.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the juvenile suspect as a boy, but Spurlock on Wednesday told reporters that the suspect is a girl.