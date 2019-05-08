Augie Offense Relies On Great Preparation

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team was 3rd in Division II this season with a .357 team batting average. They also were 9th in the country in HR’s, which is usually a strength of the team. But players like senior Shannon Petersen feel there was a big difference in how they approached the games this year that made a huge difference.

Shannon Petersen, Augustana Catcher says:”We prepare well for the games. Our coaches do a really good job of scouting and letting us know what pitchers we are going to face. So we essentially hit off machines that are just like the pitchers that we’re going to face. And everyone just knows what they’re going to pitch us so we kind of work team by team and that’s been different from the past couple of years. And also we’re just a scrappy hitting team that just wants to hit the ball hard…”

The Vikings take a 51-9 record to Winona Thursday for the Central Region Tournament. They play Missouri Western in the first game at 4:30.