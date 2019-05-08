Fiery Crash in Pennington County Kills 26-year-old Woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A fiery two-vehicle crash south of Rapid City killed a 26-year-old woman.

The Highway Patrol says the sport utility vehicle the woman was driving pulled in front of a minivan as she was turning onto state Highway 79 from a rural road about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The two vehicles collided and the SUV was engulfed by fire. The woman was unable to get out and died at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The minivan driver suffered serious injuries that the patrol says are not considered life-threatening.