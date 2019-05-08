Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Donald Trump Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., calling him in to answer questions about his 2017 testimony.

That’s according to a person familiar with the subpoena who discussed it on condition of anonymity. The committee has renewed interest in talking to President Donald Trump’s eldest son after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified earlier this year.

Cohen told a House committee in February that he had briefed Trump Jr. approximately 10 times about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017 he was only “peripherally aware” of the proposal.

The Senate intelligence committee has been investigating Russian election interference and Trump’s ties to Russia for the last two years.