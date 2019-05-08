Sioux Falls Artist Hopes to Bring People to Historic District with New Mural

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new piece of artwork is drawing people to the cathedral district in Sioux Falls.

The mural popped up a week ago and since then, people have enjoyed taking pictures and posting them to social media. The mural came about as an idea to get more people to visit the historical district, as well as bring some art to the neighborhood to encourage and uplift people.

The wings were chosen because it’s a fun way for people to be interactive with the artwork.

“Often times people tell me that’s a rough area of town and doesn’t seem safe, so I was looking for a way for a way to bring people to the neighborhood in hopes that they’d take a look around,” said Sioux Falls resident Adam Weber.

“I just really hope people come and find joy in it and see a little bit of magic in Sioux Falls,” said the mural’s creator, Jillian Gunlicks.

People are encouraged to stop by and snap a photo using #SiouxFallsWings. The mural is located off 7th Street between Spring and Duluth Avenues in the cathedral district.