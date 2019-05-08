Sioux Falls Pride Announces First Ever Pride Parade.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Pride Festival has been a part of Sioux Falls since the mid-2000s. Now, there’s a new element coming to the event.

Sioux Falls Pride is announcing the first ever downtown Sioux Falls pride parade. The Sioux Falls Pride Parade will go up Phillips Avenue, starting at 13th Street and ending at Icon Lounge.

The parade will be in addition to the Pride Festival at Terrace Park on June 15th. The events are intended to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community.