Slow Wifi? Our Wired Wednesday Expert Offers Some Solutions

Check out the three things Will Bushee suggests you try to speed things up

It’s one of the most common questions Will Bushee, one of our Wired Wednesday experts, says he gets when it comes to technology – how can anyone speed up their internet service?

Make sure you have a good router, Bushee says. Just what does that mean? Check out the details in the interview below, as he sits down with KDLT News Today’s Carleen Wild.