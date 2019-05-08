Small Businesses Embracing Online Presence

Dell Rapids, S.D.-Experts say small businesses make up 99 percent of the businesses in South Dakota. Some of those stores and companies are finding new ways to thrive thanks to the internet. However one Dell Rapids shop started out ahead of the curve.

At the Mason Jar Boutique in Dell Rapids, staff are working on packaging orders that’ll be sent out all across the nation. For owner Katie Luttmann, business is good. She credits a lot of that to the fact that she can sell to almost anyone, anywhere. That’s because her boutique started online in 2014.

“Selling online, really the possibilities are endless, you know. We can keep continuing to grow,” said Luttmann.

It allows Luttmann to raise her kids in a small town like Dell Rapids while also making a living. Plus she says warehouses in small towns can be more affordable.

“You know, this warehouse anywhere else would be a lot more expensive. So the rural community really made it so that we were able to really excel online quicker than if we were to open this in a larger town,” said Luttmann.

Luttmann sells about 91 percent of her products online. She also has a storefront on main street in Dell Rapids.

“I just think in a small town like this, you know not only for our local economy, but also just for the people here for convenience. I think it’s so great to raise kids in a small town and just having those things here, I think just adds to the lifestyle of a small town,” said Luttmann.

Luttmann encourages any small business owner who is struggling to give the online shopping world a try. Because the success of small businesses like the Mason Jar Boutique makes an impact on the entire town.

“They are extremely important to the city because that is a very important revenue source. Sales tax is an important revenue source to a city to operate,” said Justin Weiland, Dell Rapids City Administrator.

So officials with the City of Dell Rapids are happy to see businesses coming up with new ways to make a profit.

Luttmann’s business continues to grow in Downtown Dell Rapids. On March 1st, she took over the flower shop in town called Blooms on Main. She moved her store into the floral shop, which had more space. The new location is called The Mason Jar Boutique and Floral.