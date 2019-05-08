State of the City Address: Mayor Tenhaken Reviews His First Year

Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken evaluates his first year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-With the population growing in Sioux Falls, so is the drug problem.

Sioux Falls police have already made 366 meth-related arrests this year through the month of April.

But for Mayor Paul TenHaken, the focus is not only on arresting drug dealers. He also wants drug abusers to get the help they need.

“During the past year we have spoke often about the Triage Center pilot. This is an initiative I’m an excited to keep advancing in the coming months,” said TenHaken.

The location of the Center would be downtown in the old Falls Community Health Clinic building.

The city hopes to open the center as early as next year.

TenHaken also addressed the need for more affordable housing.

To further address this, the City will start hosting annual Sioux Falls housing summits.

“The Summit bring together builders, real-estate agents, investors, bankers, and agencies who can make a city wide impact on creative solutions to rehabbing housing stock and adding new unit to where there is need,” said TenHaken.

Other city leaders say TenHaken’s ability to think ahead while handling the ramifications of historic flooding and snow in his first year has been impressive.

“Very outgoing, very collaborative. An individual that is easy to talk to and is open to suggestion and ideas,” said Sioux Falls City Council Member Rick Kiley.

The mayor aims to embody that with his motto of “One Sioux Falls,” a testament to how the city comes together in crisis.

The City will host its first “Sioux Falls Housing Summit” Thursday.