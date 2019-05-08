Tonight: 41st Street, I-29 Interchange Reconstruction Open House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Changed could be coming to the 41st Street and I-29 interchange in Sioux Falls.

The project will include the reconstruction and widening of 41st Street from Marion Road to Shirley Avenue.

An open house to discuss the project is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Area residents, commuters and business owners are encouraged to attend.

Construction on the project is expected to start in 2022.