Umude Won’t Transfer, Decides to Remain a Coyote
Umude Won't Transfer, Decides to Remain a Coyote
VERMILLION, SD… Three weeks ago USD’s Stanley Umude announced he was leaving the Coyotes. Despite receiving offers from some big-time programs, the sophomore announced Wednesday that he’s staying at USD. Umude was a first team All-Summit League selection after a breakout year.
Here was his message on Twitter Wednesday morning.
It’s been a good week for head coach Todd Lee who got a commitment from A.J. Plitzuweit to transfer from Augustana to USD.