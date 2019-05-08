Umude Won’t Transfer, Decides to Remain a Coyote

VERMILLION, SD… Three weeks ago USD’s Stanley Umude announced he was leaving the Coyotes. Despite receiving offers from some big-time programs, the sophomore announced Wednesday that he’s staying at USD. Umude was a first team All-Summit League selection after a breakout year.

Here was his message on Twitter Wednesday morning.