USD’s Boman Wins Hammer Throw at Summit Meet

MACOMB, Ill. –A championship record and four champions crowned highlight the first day of the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday inside Hanson Field.

After two events scored the North Dakota State women enter the second day of the championships with 42 points–22 points ahead of North Dakota (20). South Dakota rounded out the scoring for the first day with 14 points. On the men’s side, the Bison tallied 51 points and the Fighting Hawks earned 11 points. South Dakota State (9) is the only other team to score during the first day.

Top Performers

South Dakota’s Lara Boman started the Coyotes off on the right foot as she mustered up a toss of 211-8 (64.51m) on her sixth and final throw of finals to win the hammer throw for the second-straight year.

North Dakota State’s Alex Talley had himself a record day in the hammer circle as well after launching a personal-best and new meet record toss of 218-0 (66.46m). He moved up the national rankings and sits at No. 25 this spring as well as improved his mark from last year’s championships where he finished runner-up with a mark of 202-8 (61.78m). With Talley’s title today, the Bison have now won the last five league titles in the hammer throw.

The Bison women finished one through three in the javelin with league leader Kari Wolfe claiming the title with a personal-best sling of 172-1 (52.45m). Her mark moved her up to No. 2 all-time at NDSU and No. 17 in the NCAA this season. With Wolfe’s victory today, this is the sixth-straight year an NDSU athlete has won the women’s league javelin title.

North Dakota State’s Brenden Artley took home the Bison’s eighth-straight league javelin title with a personal-best 226-0 (68.89m). His mark moved him up to fifth all-time at NDSU and to No. 27 in the nation this season.

The women’s heptathlon completed four of its seven events Wednesday and with a total of 3,315 points, NDSU’s Amanda Levin leads the event with a 226-point advantage heading into tomorrow’s final three events. The Bison senior claimed the top spot of the field heading into the final three events after she finished first in the shot put (42-6, 12.95m) and in the 200-meter (24.36). Levin entered the championships ranked No. 6 in the nation this spring.

The men’s decathlon completed five of its 10 events today and North Dakota State holds the top three spots in the event thus far. Tony Ukkelberg leads the field with 3,798 points, while teammates Ben Klimpke (3,700) and Ryan Enerson (3,667) follow. Klimpke is only 98 points behind Ukkelberg because of his top marks posted in the 100-meter (10.88) and the long jump (23-06.25, 7.17m). Both Ukkelberg and Klimpke posted the second-best first-day scores of their careers.

Men’s Championships Won

Hammer Throw: Alex Talley, North Dakota State

Javelin Throw: Brendan Artley, North Dakota State

Women’s Championships Won

Hammer Throw: Lara Boman, South Dakota

Javelin Throw: Kari Wolfe, North Dakota State

Up Next

Competition resumes Thursday inside the Hanson Field with the women’s 10,000-meter run starting at 8 a.m. CT, multi-events kicking off at 11 a.m. CT and field events taking place at 3 p.m. CT. Thursday’s action can be followed along with live stats.