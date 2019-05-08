‘Wings’ Mural Draws People to Cathedral District in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new piece of artwork is drawing folks to the Cathedral District in Sioux Falls. The mural popped up a week ago and since then folks have enjoyed taking pictures and posting them to social media. The artwork is the result of an idea by Sioux Falls Resident Adam Weber. He thinks more people should visit the historic district.

“Often times people tell me that’s a rough area of town, doesn’t seem safe, so I was looking for a way to bring people to the neighborhood in hopes that they’d take a look around,” said Weber.

He also wanted to bring some more art to the neighborhood to encourage and uplift people. The wings were chosen because it’s a popular and fun way for people to be interactive with artwork. Weber is not an artist, so he advertised that he was looking for someone who could help him out. He chose local artist Jillian Gunlicks to paint the mural.

It’s just definitely something I’ve been wanting to do, I’ve been wanting to do murals and kind of just get more of this artwork out in the community,” said Gunlicks

“I just really hope people come and find joy in it and see a little bit of magic in Sioux Falls.”

People are encouraged to stop by and snap a photo using the #SiouxFallsWings. The artwork is located off 7th Street between Spring and Duluth in the Cathedral District.