BBB Warns of Scams After Failed Office-Themed Bar Crawl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers to be cautious after a failed bar crawl was supposed to happen in Sioux Falls.

The national bar crawl organizer Crawl with Us was promoting an Office-themed trivial bar crawl this Saturday. The crawl initially listed several Sioux Falls bars and breweries as participating venues online, but in the last two days, several of those bar owners have come out saying they are not participating. In Facebook posts, some of those owners are warning people that they may have been scammed.

Crawl with Us has now canceled the event.

Now, the Better Business Bureau is advising people to be extra cautious when purchasing tickets for events like this online.

Organizers say the crawl was canceled due to false information spread by breweries and all tickets have been refunded. They say refunds should be posted within three to five days.