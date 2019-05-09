Juniper Apothecary DIY Shower Steamer

Go for it. That’s the advice a budding small business entrepreneur in Sioux Falls has for others, dreaming of starting their own business.

Brittany Sopko started her business out of her home. Now she’s got a new family-oriented location in downtown Sioux Falls at the 8th & Railroad Center.

And there is a lot of buzz about her business! Brittany joins us to talk about her journey to Juniper Apothecary, with more focus on natural and homeopathic remedies.

Today Brittany shares how to make a shower steamer; a spa-like luxury for in your shower.

Ingredients:

Baking Soda

Citric Acid

Corn Starch

Essential Oils

Oil

Water

Directions:

You start with a mixture of baking soda, citric acid that makes it fizz, and corn starch to get it to harden. Add a mix of essential oils of your choice, oil and a little bit of water to the dry mixture. It’ll start to fizz. Mix the ingredients until incorporated. Next pack the mixture into a mold and press out the steamer.

To Use:

Stick the steamer on the ground in your shower, just past where the water reaches. It will fizz and release the aroma in the air.