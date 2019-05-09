Leif Ericson Prepares for Summer with Help From Keller Williams Realty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Leif Ericson Day Camp is set to open in June, but before the kids can have their summer fun, the camp needed some renovations due to flooding.

More than 150 Keller Williams Realty employees were in the mud to help the camp on Thursday. It’s part of the company’s Red Day, dedicated to giving back to the community.

Volunteers have their hands full helping re-shingle roofs and removing trees from pathways. The camp’s director told volunteers that their help is especially valuable this year, because of flood damage.

“Mike Murphy warned us that, before we got out here today, that they haven’t seen anything like this since the camp had been open. So definitely much more of a deadline, much more of a demand to get the work done,” said Assistant Team Leader Melissa Merchant.

This is the fourth year that Keller Willaims employees are doing work at Leif Ericson.