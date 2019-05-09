Levitt at The Falls Line-Up Announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The wait is over.
Levitt at The Falls officials announced Tuesday the 30-concert line-up for the inaugural year.
“We’ve been working on it for several months and to finally be able to share with the public who we’ll be bringing in for this great season is just so much fun. One of our main missions of Levitt is to create a series that really represents the diversity within the community.” said Levitt Spokeswoman Nancy Halverson.
Organizers took to the streets to find out what everyone in the Sioux Empire would like to hear. The result? Several distinct genres for this first summer series.
“We’ve got our ‘Americana’ series, which really is country, folk, singer songwriter. We’ve got rock and roll, of course, we’ve got our world series which is everything from ‘The High Kings‘ coming from Ireland to ‘Flor De Toloache,’ an all female grammy award winning mariachi band,” continued Halverson.
Some local flavor was also added to the mix.
“We were thrilled to be able to book ‘Brule,’ a great Native American band and all the dancers that will travel with them. ‘Burlap Wolf King,’ who is a local favorite. Of course, ‘Phil Baker’, who has been entertaining our kids for years, ‘Kory & The Fireflies’, who has just really put South Dakota on the map,” said Halverson.
Blues artist ‘Ruthie Foster’ headlines the first concert at The Levitt on June 14th.
For a full list of artists performing, see below:
June 14th: Ruthie Foster
June 15th: Flor De Toloache
June 16th: Phil Baker
June 19th: Shamarr Allen
June 20th: Sam Miltich & The Clearwater Hot Club
June 21st: Davina & The Vagabonds
June 22nd: Rhythm Collective
June 27th: Jami Lynn
June 28th: Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience
June 29th: Louis York & The Shindellas
June 30th: Gaelynn Lea
July 4th: Mogen’s Heros
July 4th: The Fabulous Jadesmen
July 4th: The Pilgrims
July 5th: Judd Hoos
July 6th: The People Brothers Band
July 11th: Spooncat!
July 12th: The Cole Allen Band
July 13th: Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys
July 14th: Jazz Diversity Project
July 18th: JAS Quintet
July 25th: Eleanor Dubinsky
July 26th: John King
July 27th: Brule
July 28th: Burlap Wolf King
August 1st: The Twilight Hours
August 2nd: The Way Down Wanderers
August 3rd: The Pistol Whippin Party Penguins
August 4th: Annie Mack
August 8th: The High Kings
August 9th: Farewell Angelina
August 10th: Kory & The Fireflies