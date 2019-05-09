Levitt at The Falls Line-Up Announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The wait is over.

Levitt at The Falls officials announced Tuesday the 30-concert line-up for the inaugural year.

“We’ve been working on it for several months and to finally be able to share with the public who we’ll be bringing in for this great season is just so much fun. One of our main missions of Levitt is to create a series that really represents the diversity within the community.” said Levitt Spokeswoman Nancy Halverson.

Organizers took to the streets to find out what everyone in the Sioux Empire would like to hear. The result? Several distinct genres for this first summer series.

“We’ve got our ‘Americana’ series, which really is country, folk, singer songwriter. We’ve got rock and roll, of course, we’ve got our world series which is everything from ‘The High Kings‘ coming from Ireland to ‘Flor De Toloache,’ an all female grammy award winning mariachi band,” continued Halverson.

Some local flavor was also added to the mix.

“We were thrilled to be able to book ‘Brule,’ a great Native American band and all the dancers that will travel with them. ‘Burlap Wolf King,’ who is a local favorite. Of course, ‘Phil Baker’, who has been entertaining our kids for years, ‘Kory & The Fireflies’, who has just really put South Dakota on the map,” said Halverson.

Blues artist ‘Ruthie Foster’ headlines the first concert at The Levitt on June 14th.

For a full list of artists performing, see below:

June 14th: Ruthie Foster

June 15th: Flor De Toloache

June 16th: Phil Baker

June 19th: Shamarr Allen

June 20th: Sam Miltich & The Clearwater Hot Club

June 21st: Davina & The Vagabonds

June 22nd: Rhythm Collective

June 27th: Jami Lynn

June 28th: Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience

June 29th: Louis York & The Shindellas

June 30th: Gaelynn Lea

July 4th: Mogen’s Heros

July 4th: The Fabulous Jadesmen

July 4th: The Pilgrims

July 5th: Judd Hoos

July 6th: The People Brothers Band

July 11th: Spooncat!

July 12th: The Cole Allen Band

July 13th: Jonathan Byrd & The Pickup Cowboys

July 14th: Jazz Diversity Project

July 18th: JAS Quintet

July 25th: Eleanor Dubinsky

July 26th: John King

July 27th: Brule

July 28th: Burlap Wolf King

August 1st: The Twilight Hours

August 2nd: The Way Down Wanderers

August 3rd: The Pistol Whippin Party Penguins

August 4th: Annie Mack

August 8th: The High Kings

August 9th: Farewell Angelina

August 10th: Kory & The Fireflies