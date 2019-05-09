Levitt Line-Up To Be Announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We should know the line-up to the inaugural Levitt at The Falls summer concert series in just a few hours.

The pavilion is nearing completion, after being under construction since November of 2017.

At 10 a.m. this morning, we should learn the complete line-up for the 2019 season.

The Levitt Foundation is offering 30 free concerts in the 2019 season, and 50 free concerts in the years after.

Levit at The Falls is the 8th venue in the Levitt outdoor concert venue national network.