Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 20-Year-Old

The Sioux Falls Police Department continues to ask for help in locating Tyler Clardy. Tyler Joseph Alexander Clardy is a 20 year old white male, 6’4’’, 175 lbs, with sandy hair shaved short and blue eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and a backpack and may have recently been given a blue jacket. Clardy reportedly functions at a 10-12 year old level. It is believed he is hitchhiking west on I-90 to Rapid City and was last seen near Hartford, SD around 7pm. If anyone sees Tyler Clardy or knows of his whereabouts contact local law enforcement or the Sioux Falls Police Department.