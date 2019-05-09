Police: Two Arrested Following String of Vehicle Vandalism in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have arrested two men in connection to a string of car vandalism, totaling $5,000 in damage.

Police say they started receiving vandalism reports from several vehicle owners in the 600 block of West 15th Street, 1600 block of East 5th Street, and the 800 to 900 block of North Omaha Avenue areas. Witnesses told police a vehicle was driving while a passenger was using a blunt object to smash side mirrors on parked vehicles.

A witness was able to write down the vehicle’s license plate number and police were able to locate the vehicle Wednesday morning.

20-year-old Blake Quackenbush of Sioux Falls and 19-year-old Alexander Deters were charged with felony intentional damage to property on Thursday. Police say Quackenbush drove the vehicle while Deters hanged out the passenger side window and smashed the side mirrors. As of Wednesday, 16 vehicle owners have made reports, totaling over $5,000 in damage.

Police say three teenage girls were also in the vehicle in the time and have not been charged.