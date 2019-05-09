Rest A Welcome Break For Stampede Entering Clark Cup Finals

Game One Tomorrow Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After playing so many playoff games in such a short period of time, a break has been just what the doctor ordered for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

By completing the sweep of Tri-City last Friday night the Herd have had plenty of time to savor what they’ve done to this point while getting ready for the Clark Cup Finals (which begin tomorrow night at 7 PM).

Head Coach Scott Owens is happy to have the time off both personally and professionally. The Herd are 8-1 in the postseason thus far but had seldom had more than a day or two to rest up during that nine game stretch.

It also gives them time to get another look at the Chicago Steel, a team just as hot as them in the Eastern Conference. During the regular season the Stampede won both meetings 8-6 and 7-4.