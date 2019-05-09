School Zone: ‘Recycled Rainbows’ and Honoring Vaughn & JoAnn Meyer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not everyday you meet a 17 year old who runs a non-profit organization.

Abby Neff is a junior at Lutheran High School. Abby started ‘Recycled Rainbows’ with the goal of “helping under-served youth, and people with disabilities.” She melts down old and worn out crayons, reshaping them for use again. Neff creates dogs, puzzle pieces, legos, and traditional crayons with the old and melted crayons. 10,000 children across 46 states, and even some overseas, have received her crayons and other art materials.

Neff’s non-profit work earned her the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. She was 1 of 2 people in South Dakota chosen to receive the award. Neff says that while the award is great, it wasn’t why she started ‘Recycled Rainbows.’

“I saw a need in my community and I saw that kids have a lack of personal resources at home, that we take for granted, and I wanted to fill that gap with home-made recycled crayons,” said the Junior Eagle.

Neff has since offered her crayons to hospitals, boys and girls clubs, park programs, among other non-profit organizations serving children in need. Abby also assembled more than 300 bags filled with science, math, art, reading, and technology/engineering activities for children.

Switching gears, some of you may remember this next story.

The couple was heavily involved in the entire Sioux Falls community, and especially the Lutheran High School. Dr. Meyer served as the board of directors when he and JoAnn passed away.

The two were also instrumental in organizing the school’s yearly golf tournament.

“For many years Vaughn and JoAnn were huge supporters of the Lutheran High School in Sioux Falls, and Sioux Falls Lutheran School, our sister school. Instrumental is getting our golf tournament up and going, and we figured what a better way to honor them than to rename the golf tournament after them,” said Principal Derek Bult.

The tournament kicks off June 2nd at Central Valley Golf Course.