School Zone: ‘Recycled Rainbows’ and Honoring Vaughn & JoAnn Meyer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s not everyday you meet a 17 year old who runs a non-profit organization.
Abby Neff is a junior at Lutheran High School. Abby started ‘Recycled Rainbows’ with the goal of “helping under-served youth, and people with disabilities.” She melts down old and worn out crayons, reshaping them for use again. Neff creates dogs, puzzle pieces, legos, and traditional crayons with the old and melted crayons. 10,000 children across 46 states, and even some overseas, have received her crayons and other art materials.
Neff’s non-profit work earned her the Prudential Spirit of Community Award. She was 1 of 2 people in South Dakota chosen to receive the award. Neff says that while the award is great, it wasn’t why she started ‘Recycled Rainbows.’
“I saw a need in my community and I saw that kids have a lack of personal resources at home, that we take for granted, and I wanted to fill that gap with home-made recycled crayons,” said the Junior Eagle.
Neff has since offered her crayons to hospitals, boys and girls clubs, park programs, among other non-profit organizations serving children in need. Abby also assembled more than 300 bags filled with science, math, art, reading, and technology/engineering activities for children.