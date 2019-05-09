SDSU Baseball Wraps Up Home Schedule With Big Series Against Oral Roberts

Summit League Tournament Two Weeks Away

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In two weeks the SDSU baseball team will head down to Tulsa for the Summit League Tournament. Whether they’re the one, two or three seed will likely depend on this weekend’s series with perennial league champion Oral Roberts.

The Jacks come into their final home series tomorrow two games back of first place Omaha and two games ahead of third place ORU. Though they took two out of three from the Golden Eagles in Tulsa back in the middle of March, they expect a fight on senior weekend from a Golden Eagle program that’s won 19 of the last 21 Summit League Tournament titles.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM.