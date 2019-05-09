Summer Maintenance Associates

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is hiring for summer maintenance help! Ready to expand your skillset and gain some experience? Consider us for your Summer 2019 Employment.

We are hiring Summer Maintenance Associates to join our busy team for summer 2019! These positions do have the potential to turn into full-time positions based on business demand.

The Maintenance Associates help to install, maintain and repair the facility’s building structures and systems, including plumbing, electrical wiring and fixtures, machinery, equipment, electronics, vehicles and grounds. We cover 13 locations in Sioux Falls and have a variety of work to keep the days interesting.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Performs general construction (plumbing, electrical, mechanical, etc.)

• General Building Maintenance and Repair.

• Landscape, including tending commercial sprinklers and controls, mowing/pruning grass and bushes.

• Pay loader/Backhoe and Forklift Operation.

• Operate Boom truck and Dump truck.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Requirements

• Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Knowledge of machines and tools.

• Time management and organization/attention to detail skills.

Contact Information:

Human Resources

Apply on our career site – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14923&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C