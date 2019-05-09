Summer Warehouse Associates

Billion Automotive

(Great position for students! Potential for permanent position if available.)

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto in Sioux Falls is gearing up for our busy Summer months. We are now hiring seasonal Warehouse Associates to join our Parts Team!

These positions have the potential to turn into permanent positions. During the summer months, we are seeking those that can work full-time hours. Starting pay is $11/hour.

Duties:

• Receive, counts and record shipment data into the system.

• Match packing list information to actual packed merchandise.

• Pack, unpack, and mark stock items, using identification tag, stamp, or electronic marking tool or other labeling equipment.

• Deliver products, supplies, and equipment to designated area. May operate forklift or other machinery in order to complete tasks.

• Verify computations against physical count of stock. Examine and inspect stock items for wear and defects.

• Follows company safety policies and procedures and encourages other associates to do the same.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Valid driver’s license/acceptable driving record

• Must be 18 years or older

• Basic computer skills

• Pre-employment criminal background check

• Ability to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14867&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

