SUMMIT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT-Late Surge Not Enough For SDSU In Loss To NDSU

Jacks Fall 6-3

FARGO, N.D. — No. 4 seed South Dakota State mounted a late inning rally, but dropped a 6-3 affair to top-seeded North Dakota State Thursday in the 2019 Summit League Softball Championships.

Kendra Conard (16-4) started and threw four innings, allowing five runs with seven hits, two walks and a pair of strikeouts. Taylor Compton tossed the final two innings in relief, allowing one run with a strikeout.

Mallory McQuistan and Ali Herdliska hit home runs for the Jackrabbits, while Julia Andersen recorded her third triple of the year.

North Dakota State opened up a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first behind an RBI single and a three-run home run, then tacked on another run in the fourth to go up five.

McQuistan’s blast to right-center in the fifth put the Jackrabbits on the board, but the Bison answered in the bottom of the inning to keep SDSU’s deficit at five (6-1).

Down to its last chance, South Dakota State mounted a comeback after Herdliska followed an Andersen triple with her 14th home run of the season, but could climb no further as the Bison escaped with a win.

Game Notes

Mallory McQuistan hit her fourth home run of the season.

South Dakota State is now 4-8 all-time at the Summit League Championships

Ali Herdliska extended her school-record for career home runs (46), moving with three of the Summit League’s career record (49).

Up Next

South Dakota State will take on the loser of No. 2 South Dakota/No. 6 Purdue Fort Wayne in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics