USD's Kerr and Peterson Win Titles at Summit League Track & Field Championships

MACOMB, Ill. –Event champions were crowned, and student-athletes now look to defend their 2018 titles after the second day of The Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships comes to an end Thursday inside Hanson Field.

After seven events scored the North Dakota State men enter the final day of the championships with 150 points—88 points ahead of South Dakota State (62). North Dakota (23), South Dakota (23), Oral Roberts (10) and Western Illinois (5) ended the first day of competition placed third through sixth, respectively.

For the women, the Bison also head into the final day in first place with 144 points—49.50 points in front of South Dakota (94.50). North Dakota (45.50), South Dakota State (30.50), Western Illinois (24.50), Omaha (8) and Oral Roberts (4) head into the third and final day of the championships placed third through seventh.

Top Performers

North Dakota State’s Kelby Anderson took the first league title of the day after she clocked the third-fastest 10,000-meter time in NDSU history (35:54.54). Anderson broke a Coyote five year 10,000-meter championship streak and became the first Bison to win a 10,000 title since 2013.

South Dakota State’s Kyle Burdick was the fourth-straight Jackrabbit to claim the 10,000-meter title. Burdick won the second 10,000-meter title of his career with a time of 31:16.94. At last year’s championship, Burdick finished second behind teammate Chase Cayo.

After the final three events of the women’s heptathlon, NDSU’s Amanda Levin held a 350-point separation between the rest of the field to take home the league title with 5,441 points. Levin finished with top marks in the shot put (42-6, 12.95m), 200-meter (24.36), long jump (18-11.75, 5.78m) and the 800-meter (2:23.05).

With five more events scored in the men’s decathlon, the Bison swept the podium with Tony Ukkelberg taking the title with a score of 7,155 points. In the 110-meter hurdles, he ran a personal-best 15.68 and finish with the top marks in shot put (47-10.75, 14.60m) discus (139-6, 42.54m) and the javelin (178-5, 54.40m). His points today moved him to eighth in school history and No. 32 in the NCAA this season. Ukkelberg’s victory marks the 11th-straight season a Bison decathlete won the league title.

It was also an NDSU sweep for the top five spots in women’s shot put with Akealy Moton earning the league title. Her mark of 56-10.25 (17.33m) extended her school record and moved her up to fifth in the nation this season. The Bison continued the momentum in the shot put as the men took the top three spots. Payton Otterdahl defended his 2018 outdoor shot put title with a preliminary first attempt throw of 65-10.50 (20.08m).

South Dakota State’s Rachel King went back-to-back in 3,000-meter steeplechase league titles after clocking a time of 10:09.85. Her finish today is the best time she’s clocked in the event at the league championships. King entered the championship ranked third in the nation.

South Dakota’s Kimberly Peterson extended a Coyote league pole vault title streak to six years after winning the event at 13-06.50 (4.13m). Peterson claimed the event when she toughed out the victory after three hours of competition and multiple jump-off bars.

Notable Track Prelims

Defending 400-meter league title holder Emmanuel Mwewa of Oral Roberts qualified for tomorrow’s finals with a top preliminary time of 48.35. Mwewa also earned a spot in the finals of the 200-meter tomorrow as he clocked a fourth-best preliminary time of 21.58 to advance. Teammate Israel Nelson will look to defend his 110-meter hurdle title tomorrow after clocking a top preliminary time of 14.14 in the event.

For both events of the 800-meter dash, the reigning champions earned qualifying times in prelims to defend their respective titles. The 2018 women’s 800-meter champion Krista Steele of South Dakota State clocked the fourth-best time of the preliminary rounds (2:13.79) to advance to the finals. Teammate and league-leader in the event Oksana Covey also qualified for finals with a top preliminary time of 2:10.88.

On the men’s side, reigning champions Eldon Warner of South Dakota and Wyatt Gatrost of South Dakota State earned the third and fourth best preliminary qualifying mark. Warner clocked a 1:52.75 in the event, while Gatrost came in at 1:54.90.

Men’s Championships Won

10,000-meter: Kyle Burdick, South Dakota State

Decathlon: Tony Ukkelberg, North Dakota State

Long jump: Jaden Purnell, Oral Roberts

Shot put: Payton Otterdahl, North Dakota State

3,000-meter steeplechase: Camron Roehl, North Dakota State

Women’s Championships Won

10,000-meter: Kelby Anderson, North Dakota State

Heptathlon: Amanda Levin, North Dakota State

High jump: Britny Kerr, South Dakota

Shot put: Akealy Moton, North Dakota State

Pole vault: Kimberly Peterson, South Dakota

Long jump: Bo Brasseur, Western Illinois

3,000-meter steeplechase: Rachel King, South Dakota State

Up Next

The championships finish up Friday inside the Hanson Field with the final field events starting at 11 a.m. CT and track events at 12:20 p.m. CT. Follow along with the final day’s events with live stats link here.