126 Students Receive Southeast Tech’s ‘Build Dakota’ Scholarships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Usually signing day is reserved for high school athletes moving on to play in college, but today, it’s for future skilled workers in South Dakota.

More than 125 students accepted full-ride scholarships at Southeast Tech’s Build Dakota signing day.

The scholarships are for career fields that are in high demand. It’s also a commitment from students to spend at least three years working in South Dakota after graduation.

“The focus on Build Dakota is to keep all of this talent local. To provide the opportunity for these students, whether they’re from South Dakota initially, or coming in from another state, to stay here once they graduate because we have such a shortage of skilled workforce that we need every one of our students,” said STI President Bob Griggs.

Today, STI saw the highest number of Build Dakota Scholarships applications ever, with 387 applications.