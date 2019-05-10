Where Small Town Cookies are Big Business

Finding just the right space for a new small business isn’t always easy, but sometimes the location may just come to you – purely because the community hopes to see you plant roots where you are, and grow.

Such is the case for one Flandreau business owner, who is working quickly these days to stay ahead of orders coming into her. She doesn’t have a storefront you can walk into, rather a room in the local grocery store’s back room which appears perfect for her and her business. The owner of Fig Tales says it allows her to focus, and stay ahead of the 8-10 calls a day she’s now averaging for custom cookie orders, coming in largely through word of mouth.

Several of her clients contacted KDLT News and recommended her for a small business feature – and this Small Business Week, it seems there is no better time than the present.