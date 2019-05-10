Authorities Warn of Day-Time Burglaries in Rural Minnehaha Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking residents to be vigilant following a string of burglaries.

Authorities say over the past week they have received reports of burglaries at rural residences in the areas of Brandon, Garrettson, Humboldt, and Hartford. Suspects have reportedly stolen firearms, personal documents, and jewelry from the homes.

Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious people or vehicles in these areas. They are also asking homeowners to call authorities right away if their home has been broken into.

Authorities say a silver vehicle was reportedly speeding through the area during the time of one of the burglaries. Authorities say they have not confirmed whether or not it is linked to the suspects.