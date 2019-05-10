Clark Cup Finals: The Stampede’s Secret Weapon

Dan Sahr is the Stampede's long time National Anthem singer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- “My target range is between 48 to 52 seconds,” said Dan Sahr, Stampede anthem singer. “I needed something to differentiate myself between singers and other groups of singers. So I came up with the version of I guess, the fast version.”

The average time for someone to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl is about two minutes.

Well for Sahr, he cuts that in half, and his version has been a fan favorite for over 20 years.

“Hockey fans are real superstitious, so I think that the fans that come back every game,” said Jim Olander, Stampede President. “’Hey, when Dan’s here we seem to play well.’ Hopefully that can continue and we get a couple of wins on home ice.”

This post season, the Stampede have not lost at home and Dan has sung at every home game.

The team says he’s their good luck charm.

But if you ask him, he says he has nothing to do with the win column.

“Well Brandon, I can prime the pump but I can’t play the game,” said Sahr.

Just like the opening act at an concert, it’s Dan’s job to get the crowd excited and ready for the game.

“I get this feeling inside, ‘Okay it’s time to go, I got one minute to get this right. To get the crowd fired up and the players fired up,” said Sahr.

But, you better get there early because it will be over before you know it