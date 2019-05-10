Facebook, Oh My Cupcakes! Promote New Birthday Stories Feature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Facebook is setting up shop in bakeries across the nation today, including in Sioux Falls.

Facebook teamed up with one bakery in each state to promote a new feature called “birthday stories.” It lets you post pictures, videos or digital birthday cards to a friend’s story.

Oh My Cupcakes! in Sioux Falls was the lucky bakery chosen for South Dakota, but even for owner Melissa Johnson, it came as a bit of a surprise.

“It’s not every day that somebody stops by from Facebook and says ‘We’d like you to be a part of an event,’ so it was very surreal but it’s so exciting to be the bakery representing South Dakota. There are 50 bakeries nationwide. We’re the South Dakota bakery today,” said Johnson.

As part of the event, everyone who went to Oh My Cupcakes! between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. got a free cupcake. Johnson says they baked around 500 cupcakes to giveaway.